ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

German Club's Sporting Director Confirms Demand From Player to Leave Amid Pending Man City Decision

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9BPV_0djpeaXQ00

After making a mere six appearances in 18 league matches for HSV Hamburg this season, Manchester City academy graduate Tommy Doyle’s loan spell in Germany has been one to forget so far.

While the initial objective was for the English midfielder to get to grips with senior football at the 2. Bundesliga club, things have failed to pan out that way to say the least.

As per a new report by German outlet MOPO, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Hamburg Sporting Director Michael Mutzel has confirmed the details about a conversation with Tommy Doyle to discuss his future at the club.

We had a conversation with Tommy before the winter break in which he told us that he wanted more playing time and that this was also a reason for the loan”, Mutzel opened.

The HSV director continued, “This playing time was limited, so he asked to be able to end the loan. We agreed to that for the time being.”

Mutzel revealed the conclusion both player and club ended up reaching, revealing, “Tommy is now looking for a new club. For the time being, we assume that he probably won’t come back, but we don’t want to rule it out 100 per cent.”

It is key for Tommy Doyle to learn from this roadblock in his career and focus on getting minutes under his belt at a club on loan that values him to continue his development.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Senior Football#Sporting Director#German Club#Manchester City Academy#English#Mopo#Sport Witness
The Independent

Man City’s annual revenues exceed Manchester United’s for first time

Manchester City’s revenues exceeded those of rivals Manchester United for the first time last year, newly-published figures have revealed.City have reported record revenue of £569.8million for the 2020-21 season, an increase of 19 per cent on the previous year, with a profit of £2.4million.United recorded revenue of £494.1million for the financial year ended June 30, 2021, although the figures were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the loss of matchday income at Old Trafford particularly keenly felt.£569.8m revenue£271.7m commercial revenue£297.4m broadcast revenue£2.4m profitCity’s latest figures, published in their annual report for 2020-21, represent a club record in terms of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Steven Gerrard aims dig at ‘relatively quiet’ Manchester United fans

Steven Gerrard received a less than welcome return back at Old Trafford on Monday night, but the Aston Villa boss remarked Manchester United’s supporters were “remarkably quiet”.Gerrard’s Villa side were beaten 1-0 by United in the third round of the FA Cup, while the home fans booed the former Liverpool captain on his first appearance back at Old Trafford since retiring as player. The Villa manager said: “[ The fans were] Relatively quiet! I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers sayRoma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte warns Daniel Levy that Tottenham must spend in January as Spurs boss targets Wolves' Adama Traore and two attackers... and the club will listen to offers for Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele

Antonio Conte has held a crunch transfer summit with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici over his plans to strengthen the Tottenham squad. Spurs boss Conte met with members of the board’s hierarchy on Monday and spelled out in no uncertain terms what he believes the club needs during this month’s transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Manchester City Receive Attacking Boost as Striker Liam Delap Makes Return to Training

Some good news has finally landed this January for those associated with Manchester City, as the club look set to see the return of one of their most promising young stars. 18-year-old striker Liam Delap came into the season with high hopes of making his way into the first-team picture, following the departure of the club's legendary striker Sergio Aguero - opening the door to up and coming strikers within the youth ranks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

James Justin poised to end year-long injury absence for Leicester

James Justin is poised to make his Leicester City comeback to end his year-long injury nightmare.The defender is likely to be included in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.He has been out since February 2021 with the serious knee injury he suffered in the FA Cup against Brighton.Justin played 45 minutes for the Under-23s against Chelsea on Saturday and is due to be available for the game at Turf Moor.Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “He came through very well, it was initially getting the first appearance in. He felt good in the game. He has trained very well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"This is Not a Club That Gives Up When The Going Gets Tough!" - Man City Chief Provides Rallying Call in Annual Report

The 2020/21 season proved to be yet another successful campaign for Manchester City. In a move that was met with raised eyebrows from fans and pundits alike, Manchester City's false nine system ultimately proved to be the Catalan’s genius in full force once again, as the Sky Blues won the Premier League as well as the Carabao Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
639
Followers
3K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy