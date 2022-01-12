ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maureen Lipman: my opinion on casting was not an attack on Helen Mirren | Letter

Helen Mirren as Golda Meir. Photograph: Jasper Wolf/Assemble publicity/PA

Thank our mutual god for the intelligence and eloquence of David Baddiel ( ‘Why don’t Jews play Jews?’ – David Baddiel on the row over Helen Mirren as Golda Meir, 12 January ). But may I take issue with the Guardian on one point? I did not attack Dame Helen Mirren ( Maureen Lipman attacks casting of Helen Mirren as former Israeli PM Golda Meir, 12 January ). I was asked by a reporter for my opinion in a continuing debate. (I don’t tend to charge out of the house to Speaker’s Corner with a loud-hailer and a dustbin lid.)

My opinion was that if the ethnicity or gender of the character drives the role then that ethnicity should be prioritised, as it is now with other minorities.

This applies, in my opinion, to the role of prime minister of the first and only Jewish state. Importantly, I also stated that Dame Helen is a great actress and very sexy in her seventh decade, which is important for playing Golda.

Not being on social media, I haven’t seen the outcry, but I bet it is bigger than the outcry ever against casting Shylock, Golda, Tevye, Mank etc with non-Jews. Especially so from most Jewish people – the ones who can really see the difference the casting makes – but who prefer to keep their heads well below the parapet.
Maureen Lipman
London

