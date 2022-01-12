ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Gaetz’s Ex Testifies Before Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe

By AJ McDougall
 1 day ago
Matt Gaetz’s ex-partner testified before the federal grand jury investigating the Florida representative for possible sex crimes on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Gaetz’s unnamed former girlfriend has spent months negotiating a possible immunity deal...

