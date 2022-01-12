Matt Gaetz’s Ex Testifies Before Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe

Two Florida women have been charged with felony burglary and assault after repeatedly dousing a man in glitter. The alleged crime unfolded as the women, Kaitlin O’Donovan, 27, and Sarah Franks, 29, confronted the man outside his home in the wee hours of Monday morning. Though the man was on his balcony, and at a distance from the assailants, he was not beyond the reach of their glitter bucket. According to arrest affidavits, he was “hit in the head and torso” by the glitter. When he apparently retreated into his home, Franks climbed over the balcony and continued dumping glitter on him. She then unlocked the door, and the pair allegedly threw glitter around the apartment. As reported by FOX 8, a getaway car was later traced to Franks’ home and was found to be glittered with evidence. It’s not clear why the pair targeted the man.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO