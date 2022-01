WASHINGTON — The IRS today announced the availability of Free File, providing taxpayers online tax preparation products available at no charge. Today's launch of IRS Free File, available only through IRS.gov, provides people an early opportunity to file their taxes and claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the enhanced Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other important credits. Taxpayers can use Free File to claim the remaining amount of their Child Tax Credit and claim any advance payments of the Child Tax Credit they did not receive in 2021.

