Sydney Poitier Honors Her Late Father's Legacy: "His Goodness Lives On"

By Njera Perkins
 1 day ago
Sidney Poitier's daughter, Sydney Poitier, is honoring her father's legacy after the news of his death. On Jan. 11, she shared an emotional written statement in an Instagram post, paying tribute to the late actor's life and career. "There are no words for this," she started a series of notes, also...

