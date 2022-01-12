ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed intruders wearing Amazon delivery uniforms force their way into home, CT cops say

By Julia Marnin
Fresno Bee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA home invasion ensued after two armed intruders wearing Amazon delivery uniforms forced their way inside, police in Connecticut said. They were also carrying a package, according to the Milford police department. The two suspects broke into a home after a person opened the door to accept the...

