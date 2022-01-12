ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

What Are Extended Auto Warranties and Their Benefits

By Michael Catmouse
pensacolavoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying a new car is one of the most exciting things in a person’s life. However, there is so much information that everyone needs to be aware of when it comes to owning a car. This is not a toy, so it is necessary to know everything about owning a car....

www.pensacolavoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
automoblog.net

What’s Covered In Your Chrysler Warranty? [2022 Guide]

Chrysler provides standard warranty coverage for new and certified pre-owned vehicles. The brand’s bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranty terms are some of the shortest in the industry. An extended warranty could help reduce your potential repair and replacement costs after your initial Chrysler warranty expires. Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its...
CARS
snntv.com

What Are the Benefits of Electric Vehicles?

Originally Posted On: https://insopra.com/2021/12/30/what-are-the-benefits-of-electric-vehicles/. Electric vehicle sales rose 80% in 2021 — a huge amount! This is because more and more people are seeing the benefits of electric vehicles compared to gas or hybrid models. Still, to many, they’re relatively new and it can be a bit daunting to...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warranties#Car Insurance#Vehicles#Extended Warranty
McDonough County Voice

Limited warranty

“With proper care, your new washing machine should last a lifetime.” The young man at Lowe’s wiggled his eyebrows and patted the appliance. At first, I dismissed his statement as typical salesman verbosity. Sure. Whirlpool is good. But the fact that I was here replacing my old Whirlpool washer made his claim suspect.
ELECTRONICS
Money

How to Buy a Car in 2022

The most frustrating part of buying a car has traditionally been tense negotiations at the dealership. Lately, buyers should consider themselves lucky if they can even find a car worth haggling over. Spiking demand, manufacturing slowdowns and supply chain problems have hit the auto market particularly hard during the pandemic,...
BUYING CARS
ncadvertiser.com

Lifetime warranty

“With proper care, your new washing machine should last a lifetime.” The young man at Lowe’s wiggled his eyebrows and patted the appliance. At first, I dismissed his statement as typical salesman verbosity. Sure. Whirlpool is good. But the fact that I was here replacing my old Whirlpool washer made his claim suspect.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Custom Chevrolet Wagon Is Hot-Rodding Done Right

When most people think of a sports car, they think of a two-door coupe, drop-top, or even hot hatchback, but very few people consider wagons to be on the sporty spectrum of the automotive world. Unfortunately for them, they're missing out on a big chunk of fun. Cars like the Audi RS6 Avant prove that wagons can be ballistic sports cars, and when you travel further back in time, more sporty wagons start to appear, but what about going as far back as 1956? Back then, a station wagon was meant for two things only: transporting family and making out in the back. This 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon proves that an old Chevy wagon can do all of that, and more.
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

8 Cool Cars That Are Finally Legal for U.S. Import Now That It's 2022

The bad news for American car enthusiasts is that many automakers keep some of their coolest cars away from our shores. The good news, however, is that the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act allows us Yanks to import these desirable, not-offered-in-America models to the United States beginning 25 years after their date of production. Click through to see eight of the coolest vehicles that will hit the quarter-century mark in 2022.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Truckload Of 2023 Corvette Z06 Units Spotted Heading To GM Proving Ground

A Chevy dealer representative took a few snapshots of a truckload of 2023 Corvette Z06 units loaded onto a car hauler this week, giving us some of the first real-world photos of the new mid-engine supercar without any camouflage applied to it. These Corvette Z06 units are not being dropped...
CARS
The Car Connection

Genesis GV70: Best Luxury Car To Buy 2022

Genesis has another winner. The newest vehicle from Hyundai's luxury brand, the GV70 compact crossover, claims the top spot in our Best Luxury Car To Buy award, much like the larger Genesis GV80 did for 2021. Like the GV80, the GV70 pulls off the oxymoronic feat of a luxury value....
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Vintage 1932 Chrysler Is Staged To Take On A New Owner, Will It Be You?

This car represents an insane opportunity for automotive collectors to get their hands on an insane piece of American automotive history. Classic Chrysler automobiles have become extremely popular in recent years for their immense power, Hemi engines, and fabulous '60s styling. However, one often overlooked the Chrysler automotive design era we all know and love in the 1930s. This period saw the rise of innovation across the board as American car companies saw a need for a lineup of quick sharp-looking vehicles that the general public could get their hands on. Luxury cars were becoming particularly popular, and vehicles such as the Imperial would soon notice a leap forward in technology and exterior styling. Nowadays, these cars come at a significant cost of monetary resources and time spent researching as they become rarer every day.
BUYING CARS
CBS Philly

Used Car Prices Up 37% As Supply Shortages Wreak Havoc On Car Buyers, Sellers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ongoing pandemic-related supply and staffing shortages continue to wreak havoc on the auto industry. A lack of computer chips is making the already difficult task of buying a new car even more challenging. On Wednesday, CBS3 showed you the effect of 7% inflation on groceries. On Thursday, we’re showing you the impact on the car market, where Edmunds says used car prices are up 37%. That’s making the process of getting new wheels tough on drivers. Loading up and driving off the lot is exciting. But what’s more emotionally draining is the disappointment in not finding what you...
BUSINESS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
MotorBiscuit

This Best-Selling SUV Is Kelley Blue Book’s Compact SUV Best Buy of 2022

Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy Awards highlight the best SUVs, cars, and trucks available. Its rankings allow car shoppers to evaluate vehicles with confidence. Kelley Blue Book tests hundreds of vehicles to determine the best in each category. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 wins Kelley Blue Book’s “Compact SUV Best Buy of 2022,” and with good reason. Here’s what makes the 2022 RAV4 one of the best small SUVs you can buy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 10 Best Cars of 2021 That No One Buys

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from. U.S. News compiled some of the best cars of 2021 that no one seems to buy. These underappreciated cars and SUVs often have good deals available for buyers due to being overlooked. Some of the best SUVs of 2021 also come with excellent warranties and standard safety features, which is essential.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy