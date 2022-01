The Braves came to terms with former Reds’ 18th round pick Jackson Stephens on Wednesday. Stephen is an Oxford, Alabama native:. Stephens actually played in the Mexican League in 2021, but I know better than to turn my nose up at any Alex Anthopoulos signing, especially after he found Tyler Matzek kicking around in an Independent League. Stephens pitched in relief for two seasons for the Reds from 2017-2018, totaling 63.1 innings, 54 strikeouts, and 24 walks. Stephens posted an unimpressive 4.83 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, but in 2018, he ranked in the 99th percentile for curveball spin via baseball savant. He also features a sinker, so there’s definitely something there the Braves can work with.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO