ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andy Koval
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0pih_0djpaFL700

GARY, Ind. ( WGN ) — Six-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag, according to an autopsy report.

Damari’s body was found by FBI agents on Saturday in an alley between Harrison and Van Buren in Gary, Indiana.

According to the report, Damari had partially frozen internal organs and was found “partially charred.” Wang said the charring was determined to be post-mortem and the cause of death was hypothermia.

Prosecutors said the boy’s mother and two of his siblings killed him on his birthday, Dec. 30, at an abandoned Gary home after they developed a plan to punish him for something he’d done the day before.

Suspicious death under investigation on Bramblewood Trail

“He was placed into a cold shower for an extended period of time, held there by family members at the direction of the mother,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said. “We believe the mother may have been involved also, and at some point, he became unresponsive, vomited and died.”

Damari’s mother, Jannie Perry, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, among others. She was taken to a hospital after saying she was ill and will be taken to bond court once she is medically discharged.

Damari’s 20-year-old brother, Jeremiah, is charged with aggravated battery, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

ALSO ON WJBF: Woman found unresponsive, daughter dead next to ‘I’m sorry’ note at resort

A juvenile sibling of Damari’s is in custody and also faces a charge in connection with his death.

Authorities said one of his family members made a false missing person’s report last week, days after Damari had already died.

Department of Children and Family Services officials visited the Perry family once in 2021 and previously in 2014.

A GoFundMe on behalf of the father of Damari Perry has been organized. At this time, it has raised over $14,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Vehicle wanted in the Murder of Arbrie Anthony located

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the BOLO for the Jeep Compass TrailHawk they were looking for relating to the murder of Arbrie Anthony. Related Stories: “She was just playing…and she was murdered,” family of 8-year-old shot to death now speaking out Sheriff pleads for community’s help after 8-year-old killed in […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Van Buren, IN
WJBF

Human remains identified as Augusta man last seen in 2018

AUGUSTA/BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains that were found in Augusta in 2019 as Tyrone Timothy Hughes The 36-year old was last seen by his family and friends on December 9th, 2018. He was officially reported missing January 4th, 2019. Hughes’ remains were recovered from Briar Creek […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Suspect in Georgia double homicide is arrested in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say a suspect in a double homicide last week in Georgia has been arrested in northern Arizona. Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service say Joshua Sanders was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a bus station in Flagstaff and is awaiting extradition. They say Sanders was recently released from prison and […]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremiah
WJBF

Accident on SC 19 outside Trenton leaves one child dead

#Update | January 13, 2022 (WJBF) – The Edgefield County Coroner has identified the deceased as 6-year old Alana Keels from Johnston, S.C. She was pronounced at AU Medical Center at 3:57 p.m., Wednesday, January 12th. TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died as a result of an accident that happened Monday on SC […]
TRENTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Family#Murder#Organs#Missing Person#Ind#Wgn#Fbi
WJBF

Suspects involved in rapper Young Dolph killing have criminal history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say two of the men arrested in connection with the slaying of rapper Young Dolph had a history of violent crimes. According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich of Shelby County, Tennessee, 23-year-old Justin Johnson was held in juvenile custody after he was tried at age 17 on charges of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Traffic stop leads to arrest of three men connected to murder investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested in Grovetown Monday following a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Jiffy Lube on Wrightsboro Rd. The traffic stop was made in reference to an ongoing Richmond County murder investigation. The Grovetown Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshal Service and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Waynesboro PD seeking information in murder of Najee Holden

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is looking for any information you can provide in the murder of Najee Holden. Holden was murdered at 1158 Herman Lodge Blvd on January 7, 2022. If you have any information, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division 706-554-8030 or Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal […]
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

Westbound Laney Walker Blvd. shutdown following 18-wheeler crash

AUGUSTA (WJBF)– Richmond County deputies are at the scene of an accident. According to the sheriff’s office, injuries are reported. The wreck is located on the Laney Walker Boulevard Extension at the I-520 off ramp. Westbound Laney Walker is shut down at that exit. We’re told an eighteen wheeler is involved. Stay tuned to Newschannel […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy