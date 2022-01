Thanks to Omicron, COVID-19 is raging through the state of Texas like a wildfire scorching everything or everyone in its path. Last week we reported the state’s positivity rate was 23% which was a record, today the state’s positivity rate is 33.9%. In our areas, Dallas County is 33.1%, Tarrant County is 31.8%, and Ellis County is the highest at 35.5%. With the positivity rate this high, doctors say it suggests cases are being significantly undercounted.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO