How Long Will It Take The Fed To Bring Down Inflation?

By Bill Conerly
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told Congress, “We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched.” With the Consumer Price Index up seven percent in the 12 months through December, it will soon be time for the Fed...

