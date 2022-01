Judd Trump moved into the Masters quarter-finals after edging out Mark Allen 6-5 at Alexandra Palace.Trump made 101 breaks either side of a 92 from Allen to go 2-1 up and went 3-2 ahead with an 88 before the Northern Irishman won back-to-back frames to lead 4-3.Allen then failed to take a great chance to make it 5-3 as Trump levelled, and the world number two went on to move 5-4 in front via a 135, the highest break of the tournament so far.2019 champion @judd147t has beaten 2018 winner Mark Allen 6-5 to reach the quarter finals of the...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO