How a potent antifibrotic peptide works and why it could reverse scarring in multiple organs

By Medical University of South Carolina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., reports in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) Insight that the E4 peptide reverses fibrosis, or scarring, in human and mouse tissues by activating an antifibrotic pathway that is common to all organ...

