How a potent antifibrotic peptide works and why it could reverse scarring in multiple organs

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. In a recent issue of Nature Immunology, Chen et al. identified differential expression signatures of metabolic programs within the germinal center (GC) compartment to distinguish GC B cells from different zones [1]. Furthermore, they identified an important role of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) in the process of positive selection of B cells with higher-affinity B cell receptors (BCRs) in GCs. GCs are inducible secondary lymphoid microanatomical structures that provide niches for B cells to capture and present antigens in the light zone (LZ) and to undergo clonal expansion and BCR somatic hypermutation (SHM) in the dark zone (DZ) Fig. 1. Alternating migration of activated GC B cells between the LZ and DZ is assumed to result in positive selection of clones with higher-affinity B cell antigen receptors. These clones are characterized by accelerated cell division, suggesting a genomic program activated by BCR and CD40 signaling [2]. Although GC B cells of the LZ have been suggested to rely primarily on glycolysis due to the hypoxic nature of the LZ niche, isolated GC B cells demonstrated an oxidative phenotype in vitro [3]. Chen et al. recently reported that GC B cells require OXPHOS activity not only for their clonal expansion but also, and at least as importantly, for efficient positive selection of high-affinity BCR-expressing GC B cell clones in the DZ. The researchers also first described a link between switching of the GC B cell metabolic profile, cell cycle control, cell expansion, and positive selection of cells with high-affinity B cell receptors. These observations clearly underline that cellular energy metabolism is an important part of the background machinery that ensures the proper functioning of immune cells (here, GC B cells)"“a view that is more than 20 years old [4].

