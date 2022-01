For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a booster of Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for healthy kids 12 and up and for those 5 and up with compromised immune systems and other specific health issues. But with the rapidly spreading omicron variant overcoming standard vaccine protocol, a new question arises: If three shots are the new normal, will a fourth dose soon be necessary?

