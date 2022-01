Once, long before testing became much more regulated and much less frequent, winter testing at the Daytona International Speedway used to be the first major sign of the coming of the Daytona 500 and the season beyond it. With the debut of NASCAR's Next Gen car, winter testing at Daytona made its return on Tuesday and Wednesday, and it featured another prominent blast from the past alongside the future of the NASCAR Cup Series.

