ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson’s new band Envy of None to release self-titled debut album in April

wxhc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRush guitarist Alex Lifeson has formed a new band called Envy of None that will release its self-titled debut album on April 8. Envy of None also features bassist Andy Curran of the veteran Canadian group Coney Hatch, guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne. The 11-track collection offers...

wxhc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
vhnd.com

Carmine Appice On Eddie & Alex Van Halen’s Love For The Band Cactus

Legendary drummer Carmine Appice is probably best known for his work with Vanilla Fudge and Rod Stewart but there were no bigger fans of his band Cactus than Eddie & Alex Van Halen. Cactus formed out of Long Island, New York in 1969 and featured Appice on drums, former Vanilla...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Guitarist records entire album using only broken guitars

Current popular thinking among guitar circles would have you believe that, in order to record a half-decent album that sounds relatively professional, we need to be using fully functioning gear. Now, this doesn’t mean we have to use the most expensive electric guitars to get a good sound – there...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lifeson
Person
Neil Peart
Guitar Player

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Albums and Artists that Made 1971 Guitar’s Greatest Year

In 1971, rock and roll guitar was barely in its teens. But, remarkably, what started as R&B- and western-swing-infused three-chord rave-ups had grown to incorporate elements of folk, Chicago blues, modal jazz, Indian classical music and flamenco. The music of the 1960s – especially that of the Beatles – proved that the pop charts could deliver expressive, high-quality artistry that rivaled that produced in jazz clubs and symphonic halls. The music of the time also became the de facto voice of one of the most significant cultural upheavals in American history.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Two Years Later: Rush’s Neil Peart Remembered

It was two years ago today (January 7th, 2020) that Rush drummer Neil Peart, one of the most groundbreaking and virtuosic drummers in rock, died at the age of 67 in Santa Monica, California, where he lived. Peart's cause of death was brain cancer, from which he had suffered for...
SANTA MONICA, CA
US 103.1

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Tease Rush Pinball Machine in Trailer

Stern Pinball announced the full details of its upcoming Rush machine, teasing the product in a playful behind-the-scenes video with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. The Stern website breaks down the machine’s audio and visual layout, noting that players will “travel with Rush through time” as they’re “immersed in exclusive Rush concert footage and guided by custom speech” by Lee, Lifeson and friend Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Band#Guitarist#Canadian#Coney Hatch#Kscope#Ab
Punknews.org

The Interrupters to release new album

The Interrupters have finished recording their fourth studio album. As part of an instagram post, the band stated that the they just finished laying down tracks and will release the LP in 2022. They released Fight The Good Fight in 2018. You can see the post below.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Neil Peart: Rush Performing Live In Toronto In 2003

Neil Peart sadly died on this date in 2020 after a years-long battle with brain cancer. The legendary Rush drummer and lyricist was 67 years old. Known as The Professor, Peart is widely considered one of the greatest drummers to ever sit on the throne. Neil had an immediate impact when he joined guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Geddy Lee in 1974 after Rush had released their self-titled debut and just weeks before their first U.S. tour which kicked off on August 14 in Pittsburgh with the band opening for Uriah Heep and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band to an audience of 11,000.
MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

Rush-Inspired Pinball Game Released Featuring Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson

Rush-Inspired Pinball Game Released Featuring Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Legendary Canadian rock band Rush has partnered with pinball game manufacture Stern to create a Rush-themed series of pinball machines that will feature 16 iconic Rush tracks on the soon-to-be-available vintage-style games. The just-unveiled pinball machines will come in three...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

KREATOR Will Release A New Album This Summer

Kreator will release a new album this Summer, according to guitarist and vocalist Mille Petrozza. The new album was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio with producer Arthur Rizk (Primitive Man, Creeping Death, etc.), and a new single should be out sometime soon. The record will be their first with ex-Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the band in 2019 and has so far only played on the "666 – World Divided" single.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Testament’s Alex Skolnick Releases New Rap Song “B.I.G. L.I.E.”

Hu$h Money is a rap duo featuring Skoly-D and Kimmy G. Check out their first video “B.I.G. L.I.E,” a take on the events that took place one year ago, January 6, 2021. “B.I.G. L.I.E.” deals with plenty of non-laughing matters, yet we can all use a little comic relief,” says Skoly-D, who is rumored to be the song’s composer and producer, Alex Skolnick, well known as a celebrated guitarist of metal and jazz (he and Skoly have never been seen in the same room). “What better way to point out the absurdity of it all than some classic rap grooves with humor inspired by the Founding Father of funny sociopolitical music, Mr. Zappa? We don’t expect to change any minds here, but hope that whether someone agrees with the song or not, they will—at the very least—be entertained. And for those who aren’t: We eagerly await your online rants and zingers. Make ‘em good!”
HIP HOP
metalinsider.net

Nekrogoblikon share “This Is It” video; new album arriving in April

Goblin metal kings Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album, The Fundamental Slimes and Humours, is scheduled to arrive on April 1st. Today (5th), the group has shared a video for their new song “This Is It.”. “We’re excited to finally release ‘This Is It,’ the second single from our...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

55 Years Ago Today: The Doors Release Their Debut Album

It was 55 years ago today (January 4th, 1967) that the Doors released its groundbreaking and iconic self-titled debut album. The album, which hit Number Two on the Billboard 200 albums chart, featured such instant classics as “Break On Through (To The Other Side),” “Soul Kitchen” “The Crystal Ship, “Alabama Song (Whiskey Bar),” “The End” — and the band's first of two chart-toppers, “Light My Fire.”
MUSIC
wxhc.com

Scorpions to release title track from forthcoming album, ‘Rock Believer,’ as a single this week

The Scorpions will release the the title track of their upcoming studio album, Rock Believer, as an advance single this Thursday, January 13, at 10 a.m. ET. The veteran German hard rockers have debuted a snippet of the song at their TikTok and Facebook pages. In addition, if you pre-save the single, you can unlock a clip from the upcoming "Rock Believer" music video, which will premiere Tuesday, January 18, on YouTube.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Father John Misty Officially Announces New Album Chloe And The Next 20th Century For April 2022 Release, Shares Artistic New Video For “Funny Girl”

The American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Father John Misty has released a gorgeous new song, “Funny Girl.” The new song comes along with a colorful yet melancholic music video, directed by film director Nicholas Ashe Bateman, that matches the slowness and tenderness of the song itself. The song serves as the first single in promotion of the musician’s forthcoming album, Chloe and the Next 20th Century.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Umbilicus to Release Debut Album in 2022; Teaser Posted

I like how normalized this kind of thing is. Yeah, a bunch of dudes who play death metal, turns out they like the ol’-style heavy rock and roll? Well that’s not so weird, right? In the US and Europe alike, it’s been the case that a fair number of players known for extreme bludgeonry come together around a more rocking sound. Firebird, Mannhei, and half the rock bands in Norway come to mind immediately, though they’re by no means the only examples.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy