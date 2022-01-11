Buffalo police confirm body located on Lilac Street is missing 74-year-old woman with dementia

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 12 - Buffalo police confirmed Wednesday the body was identified as 74-year-old Ana Rodriguez.

Buffalo police announced a body was located on Lilac Street Tuesday during the search for a missing 74-year-old woman with dementia.

On Monday, police announced the search for 74-year-old Ana Rodriguez was underway. Police said Rodriguez was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Family Dollar on the 1900 block of South Park Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday police provided an update that a body believed to be Rodriguez was located in the back of an unoccupied home on Lilac Street. Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the identity.

