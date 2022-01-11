ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police confirm body located on Lilac Street is missing 74-year-old woman with dementia

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWPFQ_0djpNXIi00

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 12 - Buffalo police confirmed Wednesday the body was identified as 74-year-old Ana Rodriguez.

Buffalo police announced a body was located on Lilac Street Tuesday during the search for a missing 74-year-old woman with dementia.

On Monday, police announced the search for 74-year-old Ana Rodriguez was underway. Police said Rodriguez was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Family Dollar on the 1900 block of South Park Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday police provided an update that a body believed to be Rodriguez was located in the back of an unoccupied home on Lilac Street. Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the identity.

WKBW

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#South Park#Family Dollar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy