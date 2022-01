If you are not a skier or snowboarder, you may have never heard the name Ullr (pronounced Oool-er or Ooo-lar). He's reputed to be the Norse god of snow. That's not exactly true, according to a great article from Canada's Whistler ski resort. According to legend, Ullr was not a god at all, but he did like to ski and hunt. Regardless of the accuracy of his pursuits, his legend lives on at ski resorts around the nation, including up in Red Lodge.

RED LODGE, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO