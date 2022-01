The Republican National Committee is threatening to block its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the next general election debate unless a series of changes are made to schedule and structure of the organization that holds them. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Thursday that the party would begin to amend its own rules at its upcoming winter meeting to prohibit those candidates from participating. “The RNC has a duty to ensure that future presidential nominees have the opportunity to debate their opponents on a level playing field,” she wrote in a letter to Frank Fahrenkopf and Kenneth Wollack, the co-chairs of...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 HOURS AGO