Wherever an animal goes, it leaves behind little pieces of its DNA. Sloughed off skin cells, hair follicles, bits of saliva, and droppings of feces settle into the ground or float around in bodies of water, giving a clue to researchers that a specific animal had been there long after it leaves. Now, scientists have found that such DNA is also floating around in the air—enough for them to detect those tiny traces of wafting genetic material and use them to identify which animals live in an area.

WILDLIFE ・ 9 DAYS AGO