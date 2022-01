As new coins made their way into circulation on Monday (Jan. 10) per the U.S. Mint, the late Dr. Maya Angelou was among those featured. The indelible poet, author, and activist appears on the new U.S. quarter, making her the first Black woman to do so. The Angelou quarter is the first in the American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program. Mint Deputy Director Ventris C. Gibson shared in a statement, “It is my honor to present our Nation’s first circulating coins dedicated to celebrating American women and their contributions to American history. Each 2022 quarter is designed to reflect the breadth and...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO