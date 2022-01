Sony is phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards. This fuels rumors that PS Now and PS Plus will be merged into one service to compete with Game Pass. Sony is pulling gift cards providing access to PS Now, the streaming service that lets you play games in the cloud, from distribution. The process began a few weeks ago in the US, and now the same thing is happening in the UK. Many analysts suspect that in this way the Japanese company is preparing the ground for the merger of this service with PS Plus in order to create a competition for Game Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO