STALKER 2 Officially Delayed

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors about the delayed release of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl have been confirmed. The developers announced that the title will launch at the end of the year. Yesterday we reported about a rumor according to which the release of STALKER 2:...

www.gamepressure.com

T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

How did the Cyberpunk 2077 dumpster fire become one of 2021's most played games?

In context: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was nothing short of disastrous, even by CD Projekt Red's own admission. It was plagued by long delays, totally overhyped, and then virtually unplayable on last-gen consoles. The PC version was playable, but buggy and the current-gen ports were a complete no-show. Fans anxious for the game were vocally disappointed. Yet somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of 2021's biggest games.
VIDEO GAMES
#Stalker#Game Pass
TechRadar

Twisted Metal officially coming back but not as you know it

Sony has officially announced that it is reviving the Twisted Metal series. Instead of a new game, however, it's making a television series. The announcement was made during Sony's CES 2022 keynote, alongside official details for PlayStation VR 2. However, details on the TV project are incredibly scarce, with Sony not sharing anything else beyond the news of its existence. This technically isn't new information either, as there have been reports of a Twisted Metal TV show being in development since 2019. But news about it has been so fleeting and sparse that people seemed to either forget about it or assume that it was only a rumor.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Crystar Switch Port Nanana Trailer Introduces the Drooling Ghost

Publisher NIS America has shared a new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer, which introduces the drooling female revenant. Here’s the new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer:. In case you missed it, you can find the Sen character trailer here and the story trailer for the game here. Here’s a...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Our Most Wanted Games of 2022 – #3 Horizon Forbidden West

For the longest time, we believed and hoped that the next game on our 2022 Most Wanted list was actually going to be coming out in 2021. Of course, we won’t begrudge Sony and Guerrilla Games wanting to take the time that they need to make Horizon Forbidden West the best sequel it could possibly be and a landmark release for the beginning of a new generation.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Game demo - Download

This is a demo of Littlewood, a game by Sean Young. The world has already been saved. Now it's time to rebuild your town, learn new hobbies, and forge lifelong friendships in this peaceful and relaxing RPG. Last update: Sunday, January 9, 2022. Genre: RPG. File size: 91.1 MB.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Serious Sam to Be Announced and Launched This Month

Devolver Digital has revealed that it will announce a new Serious Sam game next week. What's more, the game is expected to be released later this month. Looks like next week we're in for an announcement of the next installment of the popular Serious Sam series of first-person shooters by Croatian studio Croteam.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Gloomwood - Thief's Spiritual Heir Will Launch This Year

The developers of the stealth game Gloomwood have reported current progress and shown new gameplay footage. They also announced that this spiritual heir to the Thief series will go on sale in Steam's Early Access this year. Dillon Rogers, the lead developer of the upcoming Thief-inspired stealth game Gloomwood, has...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Resident Evil 2 (1998) - Alternate Installer - Game mod - Download

Alternate Installer is a mod for Resident Evil 2, created by unknown modder. Installs the game patched to the 1.04 version and sets the location for saving game data to the correct path. Last update: Saturday, January 8, 2022. Genre: Adventure. File size: 1.3 MB.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Fruit of Grisaia - The Ultimate UCG Patch - Game mod - Download

The Ultimate UCG Patch is a mod for Fruit of Grisaia, created by The-Math-God This patch takes all of the unique CG'S from the steam version and adds them the unrated version. 1. simply drag and drop the update99.int file into the fruit of grisaia install directory. 2. enjoy:) ===...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven - Mafia Sweet Winter v.2.0 - Game mod - Download

Mafia Sweet Winter is a mod for Mafia: the City of Lost Heaven, created by MafiaGameVideos. Winter has arrived in Lost Heaven and it's snowing! Sweet Winter 2.0 made by Mafia Game Videos adds brand new winter road textures (more realistic), new tree textures, Christmas Suit for Tommy, and many more changes to the game world to give an accurate winter look. Sweet Winter 1.0 was originally built on the Schnee Mod / Snow Mod by Scream and the gang.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Has Been Delayed Until December

STALKER 2 – or S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, but frankly we don’t feel like typing that many dots every time we mention its name – was first revealed to us during an Xbox showcase last year. It was confidently given a release date of 28th April this year. But in a Twitter post from the game’s official account today, it’s now been pushed back until the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Left 4 Dead - FOV Mod - Game mod - Download

FOV Mod is a mod for Left 4 Dead, created by ABTOP. Allows you to freely configure FOV. D: \ Steam \ SteamApps \ common \ left 4 dead \ left4dead \ addons. These 2 files added a new command to change the FOV. How it work?. After that, there...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Book of Demons - December 2021 - Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Book of Demons, a game by Thing Trunk. Hack & slash distilled to its purest form. Devilishly charming and fun as hell. Slay the armies of darkness in the dungeons below the Old Cathedral and save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Stalker 2 Pushed Back to December 8

Those who were looking forward to entering “The Zone” in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Shadow of Chernobyl on April 28 got a bit of bad news today. GSC announced via Twitter that the company will be pushing the games release back about seven months to December 8 of this year. GSC didn’t cite any specific cause for the delay, but they did say that they feel the extra time is needed to get S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 into a properly polished state.
VIDEO GAMES

