STALKER 2 Officially Delayed

Sony has officially announced that it is reviving the Twisted Metal series. Instead of a new game, however, it's making a television series. The announcement was made during Sony's CES 2022 keynote, alongside official details for PlayStation VR 2. However, details on the TV project are incredibly scarce, with Sony not sharing anything else beyond the news of its existence. This technically isn't new information either, as there have been reports of a Twisted Metal TV show being in development since 2019. But news about it has been so fleeting and sparse that people seemed to either forget about it or assume that it was only a rumor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO