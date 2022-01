According to analysts at ING bank, the dollar might have a more balanced positioning now after a large long-squeeze, which could help keep EUR/USD below 1.1500. “A well-telegraphed jump in US inflation to 7% was taken as a “sell the fact” opportunity for FX investors, with a substantial unwinding of dollar longs triggering widespread dollar weakness. The technical break higher in EUR/USD likely put some extra pressure on the dollar in other crosses: whether the 1.1500 resistance holds is key for dollar bulls at the moment.”

CURRENCIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO