ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Novak receives plaque

schulenburgsticker.com
 3 days ago

Zach Novak (center) received a commemorative plaque honoring his first CD...

www.schulenburgsticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
stegenherald.com

Mayven Charleigh Huck

Baili Dickens and Kory Huck of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri announce the birth of their daughter, Mayven Charleigh Huck at 12:21PM, on Thursday, December 30,2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Mayven was welcomed...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Gatesville Messenger

Coryell Museum memorial plaque

The Coryell Museum and Historical Center recently placed a plaque in the museum’s garden area in memory of Carol and Nell Zeigler, who contributed countless hours to the museum. When they planned to move from their from their home on Coryell Creek, Nell contacted the museum about taking some of her plants for the museum’s garden. “She donated a lot of irises and daylilies of her own,” said board member Hal Davidson, who is now in charge of maintaining the garden.
GATESVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaque
Cleveland Jewish News

Kleins celebrate 75th anniversary

Morton and Shirley Klein celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Mort and Shirley have been Beachwood residents for over 50 years and members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over 75 years. The Kleins are parents of Linda (Mark) Goldman, Bonnie (Bob) Bernstein) and Howard (Michele) Klein; grandparents of Jessica Goldman, Joshua (Laura) Goldman, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Katie (Scott) Matarese and Hallie (David) Moldawer; and great-grandparents of Ari, Chase, Zack, Hannah, Jonathan, Ellie and Molly. Dad still plays duplicate bridge each week at Beachwood Community Center and Mom still enjoys cooking and baking for her family.
BEACHWOOD, OH
The Alliance Review

Sally Otto Gallery to showcase professor's work

ALLIANCE – University of Mount Union will host an exhibit featuring the works of UMU professor Margo Miller. The exhibit, called “Nature-An Impetus Toward Abstraction," will be on display in the Sally Otto Art Gallery from Jan. 12 to Feb. 25. An artist’s reception will be 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 20, and include an artist’s talk at 4:30 p.m.
ALLIANCE, OH
thevistapress.com

American Legion Post 365

Vista, CA — If you liked the Ribeye Steaks last week, you’re gonna love them this week!. We have more Ribeye Steaks for Friday Night Steak Lovers. Quantities are limited, so don’t be late. American Legion Post 365 1234 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92084.
VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy