Novak receives plaque

The Coryell Museum and Historical Center recently placed a plaque in the museum’s garden area in memory of Carol and Nell Zeigler, who contributed countless hours to the museum. When they planned to move from their from their home on Coryell Creek, Nell contacted the museum about taking some of her plants for the museum’s garden. “She donated a lot of irises and daylilies of her own,” said board member Hal Davidson, who is now in charge of maintaining the garden.

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO