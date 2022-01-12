ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

JuCo DB Zahquan Frazier decommits from Kentucky

By Josh Edwards
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoffeyville C.C. cornerback Zahquan Frazier (6-foot-4, 185) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I will not be enrolling at kentucky .. I will be attending another university. #GodsPlan," he wrote on social media. He took an official visit to Lexington the final weekend before national signing day. The cornerback had previously...

247sports.com

