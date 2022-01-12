WBB: UConn Travel To Butler Wednesday

STORRS, Conn. – The 10th-ranked UConn women's basketball team (7-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) travels to Butler (1-11, 0-3) Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game in Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game will air on SNY and the UConn Sports Network.

UConn returned from a 21-day hiatus between games to pick up a 63-55 win over Creighton Sunday. Freshman led the Huskies with 17 points and three blocks. Ducharme is averaging 18.3 points in the last three games. Senior added 13 points and sophomore had 12 off the bench.

UConn is 2-0 all-time vs. Butler. The teams faced off in their first two meetings last season: a 103-35 UConn win in Storrs on Jan. 19 and a 97-68 UConn win in Indianapolis on Feb. 27. On Feb. 27, set the UConn single-game record with 14 assists.

Butler last played on Dec. 29, a 77-55 loss to Xavier. The Bulldogs last four games were canceled due to COVID. This season, Celena Taborn leads the team with 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Head coach Kurt Godlevske is in his eighth season at Butler.

STREAMING

UConn's SNY games will be available to stream in-market (CT, NY, NJ, PA) to authenticated subscribers via the NBC Sports app: http://stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/sny.

RADIO

UConn's game vs. Butler will be available on The River 105.9 and can be steamed through the Varsity Network.

Source: UConn Athletics