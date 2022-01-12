MBB: UConn Headed To Campel To Face St. John's

STORRS, Conn. – Trying to bounce back from a gut-wrenching overtime loss on the road, the UConn men's basketball team returns home to Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday night to take on longtime BIG EAST opponent St. John's. Game time is set for 8:30 p.m. (FS1).

The Huskies (10-4 overall, 1-2 BIG EAST) dropped a 90-87 overtime decision to Seton Hall on Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., in a game that featured 13 lead changes and 9 ties. Seven different Huskies made at least one three-pointer in the game as UConn hit 14 treys, two shy of the school record.

The Huskies anticipate a more wide-open, up and down game against the Red Storm (9-4, 1-1), who are also coming off a loss, 83-73 at Providence on Saturday.

UConn has not played at Gampel since Dec. 4 and is 3-0 at its on-campus arena this season. The Huskies are led by grad student guard , who tops the team in scoring (16.2) and assists (4.6). Sophomore (14.9) and senior (14.3) are also averaging double figures, while sophomore (7.9), Sanogo (6.8) and Martin (6.8) are the leading rebounders. The final starting spot will go to either (4.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg) or (7.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg).

As a team, the Huskies lead the conference in three-point field goal percentage (.389) and three-pointers made per game (9.3), as well as in rebound margin (+6.3). UConn is averaging 79.9 points per game and allowing 64.3.

St. John's boasts the top scorer in the BIG EAST in junior Julian Champagnie (20.7) and one of the top defenders in sophomore guard Posh Alexander (15.8 ppg, 4.9 apg, 2.4 steals per game). The Red Storm also starts 6-11 Joel Soriano (6.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Dylan Addae-Wusu (10.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg), and Montez Mathis (9.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg). The Red Storm shoots a solid .478 as a team.

UConn and St. John's have met 64 times, with St. John's holding a 36-28 edge, and has won four of the last five meetings, including a 74-70 win at Gampel last season.

St. John's played the first game in Gampel Pavilion 32 years ago, on Jan. 27, 1990.

Source: UConn Athletics