Track and Field: UConn Women Name 2022 Captains

STORRS, Conn. – UConn Director of Cross Country and Track & Field announced the team's elected captains for the 2022 season. Junior (Bainbridge Island, Wash.), senior (New Fairfield, Conn.), junior Mikyla Rogers (South Huntington, N.Y.), senior (Oxford, Conn.) and senior (Marlboro, Md.) have been named team captains for the 2022 season.

Nahom and Ward return as captains after also being leaders of last spring's team. Nahom was a double All-BIG EAST performer last season after grabbing silver in both the 3000-meter steeplechase and 5000 meters at the outdoor championships. When she heads to this year's ECAC Indoor Championship, she will be the defending champion in the 3000 meters.

Ward helped the Huskies to a second-place finish at the BIG EAST Outdoor Championship, posting a personal best and fourth-place finish in the heptathlon. She won silver in the pentathlon at the last held ECAC Indoor Championship in 2020.

Woods is the defending BIG EAST Outdoor Champion in the long jump, taking gold last spring. Rodgers was All-BIG EAST in the hammer throw last spring thanks to a third-place finish. Chee, who holds both the UConn indoor and outdoor school records in the pole vault, is the defending BIG EAST Outdoor champion and will head to this year's ECAC Indoor title meet looking to defend her title from 2020 there as well.

The Huskies return to action this weekend at the URI Invite on Saturday.

Source: UConn Athletics