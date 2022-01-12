ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Fairfield, CT

Track and Field: UConn Women Name 2022 Captains

By Zack Patraw
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhBKS_0djpBbju00

STORRS, Conn. – UConn Director of Cross Country and Track & Field announced the team's elected captains for the 2022 season. Junior (Bainbridge Island, Wash.), senior (New Fairfield, Conn.), junior Mikyla Rogers (South Huntington, N.Y.), senior (Oxford, Conn.) and senior (Marlboro, Md.) have been named team captains for the 2022 season.

Nahom and Ward return as captains after also being leaders of last spring's team. Nahom was a double All-BIG EAST performer last season after grabbing silver in both the 3000-meter steeplechase and 5000 meters at the outdoor championships. When she heads to this year's ECAC Indoor Championship, she will be the defending champion in the 3000 meters.

Ward helped the Huskies to a second-place finish at the BIG EAST Outdoor Championship, posting a personal best and fourth-place finish in the heptathlon. She won silver in the pentathlon at the last held ECAC Indoor Championship in 2020.

Woods is the defending BIG EAST Outdoor Champion in the long jump, taking gold last spring. Rodgers was All-BIG EAST in the hammer throw last spring thanks to a third-place finish. Chee, who holds both the UConn indoor and outdoor school records in the pole vault, is the defending BIG EAST Outdoor champion and will head to this year's ECAC Indoor title meet looking to defend her title from 2020 there as well.

The Huskies return to action this weekend at the URI Invite on Saturday.

Source: UConn Athletics

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Huskies Report

WBB: Huskies Get Offense Back On Track At Butler

INDIANAPOLIS- The Connecticut Huskies ensured fairly quickly that there would be no upset at the site of “Hoosiers”, the most famous underdog basketball movie, on Wednesday night. Facing off against the downtrodden Butler Bulldogs, UConn (8-3, 3-0 Big East) put up the first nine points of their latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Huskies Report

WBB: Five-Star Indiana Recruit Ashlynn Shade Commits To UConn

The Connecticut Huskies will be throwing Shade come the 2023-24 women’s basketball season. Five-star recruit Ashlynn Shade announced her commitment to UConn through social media on Wednesday morning, coinciding with the Huskies’ visit to her home state of Indiana to battle the Butler Bulldogs in Indianapolis. Shade is currently a junior at Noblesville High School and becomes the second member of the class of 2023 to announce her Connecticut commitment, following KK Arnold in November.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Huskies Report

WBB: UConn Travel To Butler Wednesday

STORRS, Conn. – The 10th-ranked UConn women's basketball team (7-3, 2-0 BIG EAST) travels to Butler (1-11, 0-3) Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game in Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game will air on SNY and the UConn Sports Network. UConn returned from a 21-day hiatus between games to pick up...
TRAVEL
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
41
Followers
82
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy