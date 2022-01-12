ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoru rework in Valorant revealed: Ability changes, release date

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yoru rework is finally on its way in Valorant Episode 4. With Riot revealing key details on the Japanese duelist’s new abilities in the lead-up to the latest launch, it’s not long until its release date is here. The initial plan for a Yoru rework was...

SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
dexerto.com

CoD leaker reveals Modern Warfare II Campaign details: setting, plot & more

Modern Warfare 2 has quickly become one of the most highly anticipated games this decade, after the 2019 powerhouse. With a new setting to explore, here’s everything we know so far about the next action-packed campaign. 2019’s Modern Warfare brought back the magic for players around the world, shaping...
T3.com

Hogwarts Legacy release date window revealed by Star Wars Eclipse leaker

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release in Q3 2022, according to the leaker who confirmed the existence of Star Wars Eclipse ahead of its reveal at The Game Awards 2021. Rumours surrounding the upcoming open-world action RPG based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter have begun to mount in recent days, with Sony insider and freelance journalist Tom Henderson claiming that new footage will be debuted at a PS5 event in February. Now, more comments from Henderson and Star Wars Eclipse leaker AccNGT (via Twitter) point to the game potentially launching in Q3 2022.
theloadout.com

Who is the new Valorant agent? Neon release date and more

Chamber hasn’t long been part of the official Valorant roster, but we’ve already had a glimpse of the new Valorant agent. Revealed to the world through a Prime Gaming leak, the new agent looks absolutely electrifying. The agent, who is believed to be called Neon, is apparently Filipino...
invenglobal.com

Riot reveals NEON's abilities ahead of VALORANT Episode 4: Disruption

Riot Games revealed their newest agent NEON last week, after images of her leaked online. Today, they revealed the Filipino agent's abilities via their agent trailer. From the look of things, NEON is a duelist with electrical powers and the ability to part the red sea. Her founding metaphor is that of a sprinter, with the first teaser image of her from Dec. showing off her electrically charged running shoes.
mxdwn.com

Halo Infinite Review

With the announcement of another game in the Halo series, fans everywhere leapt to their feet and it was almost as if you could hear the series chorus wherever you were. As a much beloved franchise that has stood the test of time for more than two decades now, there have been numerous attempts to refresh the formula and make the series feel different than a level-based FPS game. Halo Infinite does just that, taking the focus from campaign levels to a wide open world a-la Ubisoft titles. With improvements on traversal, gunplay, and an overall feeling of vastness that wasn’t as present in older titles, Infinite is an insane deal to get on a service like Xbox Games Pass.
purecountry1067.com

‘Morbius’ Release Date Changed… Again

It seems like the movie Morbius just can’t catch a break. If you’ve been to the movies lately, you saw trailers that said the film was coming out on January 28. Well, now that date has been moved to April 1. The film was originally scheduled to be...
MOVIES
dbltap.com

Valorant Agent 18 Abilities: What's Known so Far?

Valorant Agent 18 abilities are widely unknown but have certain characteristics that are identifiable, especially considering her codename as well as an image released by Riot Games. The first Filipino agent, supposedly named Neon, will be the newest agent added to Valorant around Jan. 12. Valorant Agent 18 Abilities: What's...
Game Informer Online

Nobody Saves The World Release Date Revealed And It’s Coming Later This Month

Nobody Saves The World, the upcoming action RPG from Guacamelee developers Drinkbox Studios, has a release date and it’s less than two weeks away. More specifically, it will be released on January 18 and as previously announced, it will hit Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows 10 and Steam for $24.99. However, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber or a member of Microsoft’s PC Game Pass, the game will hit those services on day one, meaning you can download them for free.
ClutchPoints

VALORANT Episode 4: Neon abilities and gameplay guide

After a flurry of leaks plus an amazing trailer, VALORANT has officially dropped the details on its newest agent, Neon, alongside other updates in Episode 4: Disruption. The new Filipino agent—the first of her kind in the game—comes with an electrifying arsenal that you can now test out on the PBE. (Some gamers are already calling her overpowered!) So here’s a guide to Neon, her abilities, what they look like, and strategies and tips for how you can make the most out of Neon in-game.
sirusgaming.com

League of Legends Zeri – Release Date, Abilities & More

Zeri is the newest champion for League of Legends. Riot Games had no idea what they had when it came with the one hundred fifty-eighth champion, Zeri. The company didn’t really have much choice in the matter, when you are a character that’s part of a show as wildly popular as Arcane, it would be nearly impossible to keep things under wraps.
gamepur.com

Valorant Protocol 781-A skin bundle – price, release date, contents

The Protocol 781-A skins in Valorant bring a dark, robotic, and dystopian new style to the game. The bundle features skins for the Phantom, Spectre, Bulldog, Sheriff, and Melee, along with a Gun Buddy, card, and spray. The key features of the Protocol 781-A skins are animations and transformations, special...
firstsportz.com

Genshin Impact Yae Miko leaks: Release date, abilities signature weapon stats

There are a lot of Yae Miko leaks for Genshin Impact 2.5 to sift through, especially since her release date is approaching. Yae Miko was a pivotal character in Inazuma’s Archon Quests, although she was unable to play at the time. Many Genshin Impact gamers were curious as to when she will be playable, and they searched high and low for any information on her abilities.
dotesports.com

Riot aims to push Yoru rework out in time for VALORANT Patch 4.03

Yoru could soon be receiving some much-needed changes, according to popular VALORANT leaker Mike on the ValorLeaks Twitter account. The release window for the rework was later confirmed by Riot’s Coleman “Altombre” Palm. The first person to shed light on the Japanese agent’s upcoming update was Mike,...
