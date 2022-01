For the first time since Atlanta Motor Speedway’s repave and reconfiguration, race fans are invited to drive their own cars on the track’s steeper high banks. The opportunity will come during Laps For Charity, hosted by Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta. During the event participants will take laps around Atlanta Motor Speedway’s revamped 1.54-mile oval on Friday, January 28. The event is the first opportunity for fans to drive on the reconfigured speedway, which is all-new for the 2022 season. Proceeds benefit SCC Atlanta’s mission to help local children in need.

