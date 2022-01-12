YSZ High School For Girls Holds Tree Painting Workshop For Rosh Chodesh Shvat

Have you ever struggled to find your unique passion in life? Have you ever felt like you didn’t have a clear purpose? We are often told that we are unique and special. But sometimes we struggle to experience our individuality, feeling almost lost in the crowd. If you’ve ever walked the streets of a crowded city, surrounded by thousands of people walking in different directions, you may have felt almost invisible. We live on a planet with over seven billion people; Earth itself is a speck in the universe. If our planet is so infinitesimally small, relative to the universe, and within our planet, each of us is only one of more than seven billion people, how are we supposed to feel special and unique?

