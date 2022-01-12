YSZ High School For Girls Holds Tree Painting Workshop For Rosh Chodesh Shvat

A few weeks ago, the Queens Jewish Link featured Rabbi Yossi Blesofsky on its cover, lighting the grand menorah at Queens Borough Hall. This event prompted me to learn more about the work of the rabbi, his influence, and his family. As it turns out, Rabbi Blesofsky is one of the senior Chabad emissaries in the borough. He is the chairman of the Council of Shluchim, where local ambassadors of Chabad Lubavitch report their updates. Nearly three decades ago, the rabbi, his wife Dina, and two children began their work in Bayside at the direction of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rav Menachem Mendel Schneerson zt”l. Three short years later, the Chabad of Northeast Queens (CNEQ) launched an early childhood learning center, and followed 15 years later with their STREAM Academy, a progressive model of education that uniquely combines the joy of Torah learning with a stellar multidimensional, engaging, hands-on approach to general studies programming.
