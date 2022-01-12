Veteran safety Eric Weddle rejoining LA Rams for playoffs

LOS ANGELES-Wednesday morning, ahead of their Monday Night playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams signed retired NFL safety, and former University of Utah star, Eric Weddle, out of retirement. Weddle, who turned 37 earlier this month, most recently played for the Rams in 2019. The six-time...
The Los Angeles Rams announced the surprising addition of Eric Weddle on Wednesday amid the injury to Jordan Fuller. Fans were fired up to see the veteran DB back in Los Angeles, but no one was more excited than Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his excitement over the return of Weddle to LA, and it’s safe to say he’s over the moon about the Rams’ latest addition.
When Eric Weddle retired after the 2019 season, he said he knew he would have been the odd man out in the Rams’ safety corps of the future and wasn’t interested in being a backup. Being an emergency replacement is more appealing. Weddle agreed Wednesday to make a...
The Los Angeles Rams have signed safety Eric Weddle out of retirement, his agent announced on Wednesday. The move comes after Rams safety and leading tackler Jordan Fuller was lost for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Fuller also had signal-calling duties for the Los Angeles...
Veteran safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement two years ago, but his decision to come out of retirement this week and play for the Rams was surprisingly easy. Weddle told reporters today that Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris called him this week and asked him, “You’re not fat and out of shape, are you?”
We've reached the conclusion of the regular season. The playoff field is set. The coaching carousel spins with furious velocity, and the NFL Power Rankings are back for one more all-32 countdown ahead of Super Bowl LVI. The Packers have been our top team for nearly two months now, but...
In wake of injuries at the safety position, the Rams are bringing a veteran and familiar face out of retirement. Los Angeles on Wednesday signed defensive back Eric Weddle to its practice squad, following safety Jordan Fuller's season-ending ankle injury and safety Taylor Rapp entering concussion protocol coming out of last Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers.
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising move Wednesday ahead of their Wild-Card playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams signed former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle out of retirement, reuniting him with the team, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Weddle last played in the NFL in 2019 with the Rams, his lone season with the team.
When Jalen Ramsey was acquired by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, he joined a secondary that was led by Eric Weddle at safety. Fast forward more than two years and the two are back together on the same defense again. The Rams are signing Weddle for their playoff run,...
LOS ANGELES – Safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs. Weddle turned 37 last week, and he hasn't played in the NFL since the 2019 season, but the Rams signed him to their practice squad Wednesday to address their glaring need at safety.
SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL and University of Utah safety Eric Weddle is returning to the NFL, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. The Los Angeles Rams plan to sign Weddle to play safety through the playoffs since the team lost Jordan Fuller to a season-ending ankle injury.
Pac-12 Network analyst/Voice of the LA Rams JB Long joins The Drive to discuss the return of Eric Weddle, Terrell Burgess providing depth, an upcoming playoff run, CFB season in review, Utes Rose Bowl run, Pac-12 in 2022 + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests...
Jalen Ramsey gave everyone an 11-hour advance notice that the LA Rams were signing former defensive back Eric Weddle out of retirement, and yet nobody guessed it was coming. Can you blame them?. If you follow the Twitter account of LA Rams All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey, you know that...
Eric Weddle did not retire to the couch. He did not spend his idle time plundering the pantry. He retired to the weight room and the basketball court, and to a car that took his kids to various games and practices across the sporting spectrum. The Weddle Taxi Service, he called it.
The Los Angeles Rams pulled a surprise by bringing Eric Weddle out of retirement for the playoffs. According to Weddle, the process of doing so was actually pretty simple. On Thursday, Weddle shared the story of how Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris reached out during the week to inquire about Weddle’s availability. As Weddle put it, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Morris asked him, “You’re not fat and out of shape, are you?”
Comments / 0