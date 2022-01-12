Balancing high school and a pandemic: A student's perspective

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero is taking the staffing shortage in his school district seriously. In fact, he recently stepped back into the classroom to take on a substitute teaching role. (credit: Denver Public Schools) Marrero took to the head of the class at Traylor Elementary School last Friday. RELATED: Denver Teachers’ Union Wants Brief Return To Remote Learning To Catch Up The school district has asked for support from its central office employees, including DPS board members, during staffing shortages. They may be asked to work as a substitute teacher, paraprofessional or support staff to keep the school open for in-person learning and support. (credit: Denver Public Schools) “I’m completely focused on providing our schools and scholars with the support they need,” wrote Marrero in a recent email calling on central staff to help support schools during staffing shortages. (credit: Denver Public Schools) According to DPS, the shortages have been created by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO