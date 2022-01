Bucks Countians who thought that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a fluke, should look to Middletown Township. A candidate for auditor publicized her extremist, conspiratorial and racist views freely on social media – being outed by no one and winning the election. But, one person took his role as “citizen” seriously. Christopher Nowakowski learned the true political identity of Auditor Kristi Ann Morris by her extremist and antisemitic social media posts and showed that evidence to her and the supervisors. Leaders of both political parties failed the voters by not doing that before she was sworn in.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO