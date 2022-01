My only musical talent is having the uncanny ability to crank up the music to levels that annoy my neighbors. In particular AC/DC, Foghat, and the Rolling Stones where a minimum of eight is required on the volume dial that goes up to 10. A lot of people have compared me to a younger, albeit fatter Vic Damone. But push physical attributes aside and I just flat out cannot sing. Yeah, I can “talk-sing” but that pretty much limits my vocal library to T.N.T. and Hell’s Bells by AC/DC. Now you probably wonder why I have zero musical talent…it was not because my parents didn’t encourage me.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO