Bismarck, ND

Will Bismarck Keep or Lose the Downtown Bird Scooters?

By Kori B
 1 day ago
Were the Bird Scooters introduced to downtown Bismarck last year a success? The Bismarck City Commission says so. According to KX News, the Bismarck City Commission approved keeping the Bird Scooters downtown through December 31, 2022. Mayor Steve Bakken is in favor of the city keeping the Bird Scooters....

Will North Dakota Return $149 Million in Rental Assistance to the Federal Government?

North Dakota is set to send $149 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. According to Grand Forks Herald, North Dakota "is set to return $149 million of the $352 million it received from the federal government's Emergency Rental Assistance program." Why is North Dakota trying to send all that money back? Well, one representative from the North Dakota Department of Human Services reportedly said that it is not realistic for that amount of money to be spent in the state. But housing advocates believe that more needs to be done before funds are sent back.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Fargo Says “No Thanks” To Mask Requirement

Pretty amazing how fast time goes by, remember when everything seemed to shut down?. Seems like just yesterday when almost everywhere we went, everyone, it seems wore a mask. COVID-19 came in like a fast-moving train bringing a quick halt to local businesses ( some of them shutting down for good ), and we had our masks at the ready anytime we were out and about. Life slowly starting to get complicated, and frustrating. Almost all of what we had taken for granted was evaporating, and many people were against anything to do with proposed city-wide mask requirements. Their freedom and rights were being restricted. Schools made it mandatory for everyone to wear them.
FARGO, ND
Twice In 16 Days – Country House Deli Vandalized

For 45 years Bismarck has had the pleasure to have this place nestled in at 1045 E Interstate. We see it all the time as the years go by, some businesses come about, stick around for a while, and then one day they are gone. There may be new owners that come in and completely change the face of their shop and go a completely different direction. Since 1976, what began as a cheese and sausage shop, transformed into a reliable fun unique restaurant. Think about that, 45 years in the same location. That's pretty rare, families from around the neighborhood basically grew up with this charming place. What happens though when vandalism comes into play? Completely destroys everything great.
BISMARCK, ND
“Coffee With A Cop” In Bismarck (Hold The Donuts)

Simple question I think, because there are so many people that feel uncomfortable around police. Is it the badge or gun? Do they just hate authority, or are they wanted by the law? I know that you have heard this a trillion times, but they are JUST people. They have a demanding, high stressful job, and every time they leave their house for work the men and women put their life on the line. When you see a police car behind you, no need to worry, they are simply out on the streets of Bismarck for our protection.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck, ND
Cars
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
Avoid Being A Statistic Here In Bismarck/Mandan

It's really not that difficult when you get right down to it. We hear the ads on the radio, read about it on social media, and yet there are still those people who refuse to do the little things, which could cost them money and possibly their life someday. Ironically it just takes a second to do the most important and preventive thing you can do and on the other hand, less than a second of bad judgment can bring a whole list of trouble.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Woman Prevents Stranger from Entering Her Car at North Dakota Target

A North Dakota woman is warning the public about her disturbing encounter at the Grand Forks Target. I recently saw a disturbing Facebook post about a North Dakota woman's recent Target Pick-Up run. A woman named Liz Hoffner posted that she was parked in a pick-up spot when she noticed a man approaching her vehicle. Good thing she was paying attention because she was able to quickly lock her doors before the man made an attempt to enter her vehicle.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Tractors With No Drivers Will Soon Plow North Dakota Fields

The Red River Farm Network just published a report of what debuted on Tuesday at a Las Vegas consumer technology show- a fully autonomous tractor produced by John Deere. It's not a prototype, it's a production model and it will be available to farmers later this year. John Deere VP Deanna Kovar sums up this modern marvel.
AGRICULTURE
Now Until Friday, Primary Bismarck Roadway Reduced To Two Lanes.

BISMARCK, ND – Effective Immediately, Bismarck Expressway traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane eastbound and one lane westbound on Bismarck Expressway between 3rd Street and 9th Street. Repairs are being made to a major trunk water main in the middle of Bismarck Expressway. This lane reduction could...
BISMARCK, ND
What is Being Done to Remove All the Ice Around Bismarck-Mandan?

The Bismarck-Mandan area is pretty much covered in a sheet of glass. I would like to think that I am not a nervous winter driver. But holy moly has it been sketchy driving around Bismarck-Mandan the past few weeks. Like, the whole place has turned into a skating rink - sidewalks, highways, parking lots and all. What is the deal with every outdoor surface in the area being left frozen and slippery?
BISMARCK, ND
WHY Can’t We Do That Here In Bismarck?

Stop me if you have heard this question before, I guarantee you have. We drive by this huge place without even blinking an eye, and not a second ticks by in our bank of memories about the good old days. What once was a sprawling discount store at 2625 State Street in Bismarck, now is just an old lonely deserted Kmart. On a crowded weekend, this place shined, people shopping and looking for the best possible deals they can get, and now it sadly sits silent. So here is the question, what would you like to see develop here? Most people will shout out ideas of entertainment, or maybe a brand new food store. Fargo, North Dakota went through the same exact situation last year. The future looks very bright for them, and I personally believe the sun could shine here in Bismarck as well.
BISMARCK, ND
The 10 Most Lavish Neighborhoods In Bismarck

Our friends at Neighborhood Scout have compiled a list of the most expensive neighborhoods in Bismarck this past year. Bismarck's population after the 2020 Census is 73,622 and the city is broken into 16 constituent neighborhoods. Bismarck of course is the second-largest city in North Dakota only behind Fargo. According...
BISMARCK, ND
Decommission Plan For North Dakota’s Largest Wind Farm Changes

Regulators in North Dakota have signed off on a new plan to tear down a wind farm. That startling statement was reported by the Associated Press on December 30th. Why on earth would they already be dismantling a relatively new portion of the huge Tatanka wind farm? The "farm" straddles the North Dakota/South Dakota border and pumps out enough renewable energy to power 60,000 homes.
INDUSTRY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Open Intersections: Bismarck Drivers Need A Refresher

The development I live in has a private Facebook page. There was a thread recently concerning how people in our development need a refresher when it comes to how to drive into an open intersection. We have no stop signs in our development, only open intersections. Well, there was an accident recently near my house that more than likely could've been avoided if the people in my development simply remembered the rules at open intersections. That's right, jog your memory and think back to what you learned in Drivers Ed.
BISMARCK, ND
Gateway To Science Center Building A New Location

The Gateway to Science is building a new location. The location is by Bismarck State College and can be seen from I-94 on the hill. This is going to look wonderful once it's completed and a person couldn't have picked a better place for the Gateway to Science Center. It's going to have a great view of the river and will look great when inside the building looking out. The Gateway to Science Center has been around for many years and I hope it's around for many years to come.
CENTER, ND
Mandan, ND
