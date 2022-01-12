Myopia Progression May Continue in Young Adults Into Late 20s

CHARLOTTE – Obesity numbers are rising each day in our young adults. Research shows that more than half of young adults are now overweight. The issue has more than one factor. Over the last few years, lifestyle changes and environmental issues surrounding the promotion of activity have decreased significantly; diet changes are also a factor. The change in diets seems to be overshadowing the increase because research shows that young adults are consuming more high fat, sugary, and fast food. This along with the decrease in activity has caused an increase in the number of young adults with weight issues; in fact, weight issues have increased by nearly 33% in the last two years.

