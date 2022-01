Microsoft celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, and part of that celebration included some limited-edition 20th anniversary gear with special designs. Of course, most of these items either sold out quickly or jumped in price pretty soon after release. Today you can grab the 20th anniversary version of the Xbox Stereo Headset actually on sale for $59.99 at Walmart. That's $10 off its regular price and puts it at the same retail price as the regular stereo headset, which isn't bad if you want a strong wired headset that also commemorates the Xbox legacy. You won't find it going for less than $70 anywhere else, if you can even find it in stock at all.

