Soccer

Chelsea star shares adorable throwback snap of him as smiling toddler watching TV… but can you guess who it is?

By Kealan Hughes
 2 days ago

A CURRENT Chelsea star has posted an adorable photo of him as a toddler on Instagram - but only the sharpest eyed fans will be able to tell who it is.

As a clue, the player in question shared the picture to mark his birthday.

The Chelsea star looked adorable when he was a toddler

And the post in question has already garnered 350,000 likes after being uploaded on Tuesday evening.

The cute pic shows a smiling toddler wearing what appears to be pyjamas.

And he seemed to be enjoying watching TV before posing for the camera.

If you had not already guessed, the trademark smile belongs to Mason Mount who turned 23 on Monday.

There have been several responses to the Instagram post with many of Mount's followers wishing him a happy birthday.

Former TOWIE star Joey Essex wrote: "Happy Birthday bruv!"

Mason Mount celebrated his 23rd birthday on Monday Credit: EPA

Another follower replied: "Cutie baby."

And a third said: "Happy birthday my legend."

Mount will be aiming to celebrate his birthday week with a win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final later today.

The Blues comfortably beat Spurs 2-0 last week but face a trip to North London with Tottenham looking to make their second League Cup final in as many years.

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

