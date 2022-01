BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It’s a new year, and Walmart is resolving to bring the convenience of InHome delivery to even more customers in 2022. The retailer announced Wednesday its plans to scale the service, going from InHome being available to six million households to making it accessible to 30 million U.S. households by the end of the year. To support the expansion, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year as well as build out a fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 8 DAYS AGO