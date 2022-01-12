ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John’s playlist for “Walk…… This Way”

By John Timmons
wfpk.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a feeling this would be fun! Mid-Morning host John Timmons put together a 3 hour...

wfpk.org

American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
coolhunting.com

OkayPlayer’s James Mtume Playlist

Musician, producer, singer/songwriter and activist James Mtume sadly passed away this week. While many know him for his band’s 1983 hit “Juicy Fruit”—which was famously sampled in Notorious BIG’s “Juicy”—Mtume was remarkably prolific far beyond and for many decades, oftentimes behind the scenes. He was a session player with Don Cherry and Herbie Hancock, rose to prominence as part of Miles Davis’ ensemble and, in the ’70s, leaned into funk and electronic music—forming the NYC-based band called Mtume. A master of slinky, infectious music, Mtume created “lush vocals, sleek harmonies and percussive piano chops,” says OkayPlayer. For their latest installation of In Hip-Hop and Beyond, OkayPlayer explores Mtume’s “sonic signature” and how it’s been utilized, built upon and reimagined by artists over three decades.
HipHopDX.com

Just Blaze Drops Playlist From Apple Music's DJ Mix NYE 2022

Legendary producer Just Blaze knows how to get the party started, given his iconic résumé. To close out 2021, Just Blaze dropped a playlist from a recent Apple Music set right in time for all the New Year’s Eve parties on Friday (December 31). Just Blaze was...
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Mark Charles returns with the beautifully insightful new song “Different Names”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. One of our favorite singer/songwriters anywhere happens to be Mark Charles from right here in Louisville, Kentucky! Primarily known as the principal singer/songwriter for the indie-folk outfit Vandaveer, Mark began releasing solo music during the pandemic-plagued summer of 2020.
wfpk.org

Bowie Birthday Gifts: Two Unreleased Tracks + Spoon covers Bowie

This Saturday, January 8th, marks what would’ve been David Bowie‘s 75th birthday. But YOU get the gifts!. To celebrate the release of Bowie‘s “Toy:Box” special edition box set today, two versions of his 1970 song, “Shadow Man” have been made available. One is an early studio demo of the track. The other was recorded in 2000 and described as an “unplugged & somewhat slightly electric” mix. Check out both of these versions here:
northernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #34

No Vacation is a dream pop band that formed in 2015. The band gives listeners something different than usual on “Waltzing Back” by slowing it down for more of a melancholy sound compared to the band’s more upbeat songs. Indie folk rock band Fleet Foxes has over...
Pitchfork

The Weeknd, Chief Keef, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
wfpk.org

Beirut shared a previously unreleased song called “Fyodor Dormant”

Beirut shared a previously unheard song called “Fyodor Dormant” that will be included in their upcoming compilation Artifacts. Bandleader Zach Condon said of the project, “What started as a few extra unreleased tracks from my formative recording years quickly grew into an entire extra records-worth of music from my past, and a larger project of remixing and remastering everything I found for good measure.”
sbstatesman.com

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is the perfect purgatory playlist

Following an unexpected announcement made on Jan. 3, singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, released his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM” on Jan. 7. Narrated by actor Jim Carrey who takes on the persona of a radio DJ, “Dawn FM” pays homage to the sounds of the ‘80s, marrying disco and classic R&B. Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Motown legend Quincy Jones are also featured on the album.
edm.com

Here's a Playlist of Over 2,000 EDM Songs Released In 2021

With so many new songs released in 2021, it's difficult to remember all of them, let alone keep track of each one. So we made a playlist with as much dance music as we could find. At the beginning of 2021, I set out to make a single playlist to...
wfpk.org

Spoon get “Wild” with new song & video!

Texas rockers Spoon have shared another track from their forthcoming album!. Lucifer on the Sofa comes out February 11th and its debut single “The Hardest Cut” has become one of our favorites. Frontman Britt Daniel says “Wild” is “a song I started with my buddy, Jack, years ago....
theappalachianonline.com

Playlist of the week: Winter welcome

It’s the first week of classes. You wake up early, get dressed in layers to brave the cold and cling to your warm cup of coffee. As you travel to your classroom, notice the traces of a winter welcome from Mother Nature frozen on the ground and the strong, bitter gusts of wind.
wfpk.org

The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins: “The mystique element of music has vanished.”

The Darkness on Sex Robots, 80s Goth Rock, & Guitar Solos. Justin Hawkins of The Darkness sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Motorheart, an explosive new album from the British rock band. The lead singer tells us about making sure this wasn’t a pandemic record, the loss of mystique with direct access to artists, and writing as a character with disappointing relationships. In fact, its those relationships that finds the album’s narrator hooking up with a sex robot and singing about Jussy’s Girl, which is and isn’t a nod to the Rick Springfield song. Hawkins also takes us into the music and describes how he comes up with his guitar solos, leaning into 80s goth rock, and a bit of the backstories behind the bonus tracks.
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Parquet Courts shared a new song after its live debut on Ellen

Parquet Courts have returned with a new single called “Watching Strangers Smile.” Before they released the song to streaming platforms, the band debuted the new single in a live performance on Ellen. The song follows the release of their most recent album Sympathy for Life. Listen to Parquet...
wfpk.org

Pavement’s last album from 1999 getting deluxe reissue

In June of 1999 Pavement released their fifth and final studio album, Terror Twilight. Now that LP is getting a deluxe reissue!. Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal comes out April 8th and will boast 45 songs: the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings and rough tracks from a scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. In all, 28 cuts are previously unreleased.
