Cancer

Progress on Lung Cancer Drives Overall Decline in U.S. Cancer Deaths

 1 day ago
Progress on Lung Cancer Drives Overall Decline in U.S. Cancer Deaths. WEDNESDAY, Jan....

pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
WWLP 22News

The leading cause of lung cancer could be lurking in your home

(Mass Appeal) – Not to be confused with Carbon monoxide, Radon is also a tasteless and odorless gas yet it is the leading cause of lung cancer in the United States for non-smokers. Eric Lipkin, from Pillar to Post Home Inspection, joins us today to talk about radon and how to know if it’s in your home.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Oropharyngeal Cancer Up About 3% Among Men

For the first time, researchers have analyzed oropharyngeal cancer trends in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and the cross-sectional study shows the condition is increasingly common among older men. The researchers also found an increase in the proportion of regional stage oropharyngeal cancer (3.1% per year in men, 1.0% in women) and mortality among men (2.1% per year).
CANCER
SFGate

Radon is the Leading Cause of Lung Cancer in Nonsmokers and Present in 1 in 15 Homes

(BPT) - With all the talk of personal health testing these days, it’s important to test your home’s health too because a significant danger lurks in nearly one out of every 15 homes in the United States — radon. In 2019, residential radon exposure alone was estimated to have caused 84,000 deaths worldwide and the EPA has designated January as National Radon Action Month.
HEALTH
Advocate Messenger

Lung cancer: early diagnosis is key for survival

Lung cancer is not only the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States but it’s also the number one cancer-causing death in Kentucky. Cigarette smoking accounts for 90 percent of those deaths, although you don’t have to be a smoker to be diagnosed with lung cancer. Second-hand smoke kills just the same, while other individuals develop lung cancer by exposure to chemicals like radon and asbestos, or family history.
CANCER
CBS New York

New Report Shows Lung Cancer Is Being Detected Earlier And Patients Are Living Longer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The war on cancer is now 50 years old and a new report from the American Cancer Society shows major progress against lung cancer. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on what is making the difference. Jill Fine came home from a trip in 2018 with wheezing and shoulder pain. Tests revealed that the 49-year-old had Stage 3 lung cancer. “I did smoke, I admit that. Thank God I don’t anymore, but I was seriously, at my age, shocked to hear the word ‘cancer.’ You just never think it’s going to happen to you,” Fine said. Treatment included surgery to...
CANCER
Medscape News

Top 5 Developments in Lung Cancer in 2021

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. We've had another fantastic year for developments in the lung cancer field. 2021 saw many important advances in new medications that can lead to a benefit and hopefully a cure for more patients. I'm going to highlight the top five developments of this year.
CANCER
onclive.com

Shaping the Use of Immunotherapy in the Localized Lung Cancer Setting

Thoracic Night Live is devoted to spotlighting the biggest topics in lung cancer and pivotal studies discussed at medical meetings throughout the year. This episode is a review of the clinical advancements in lung cancer treatment throughout 2021. Funding from Daiichi Sankyo/Content Independently Developed by OncLive. Good evening and welcome!...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Daratumumab in multiple myeloma: Reassessment shows hint of considerable added benefit

An early benefit assessment conducted by the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) in 2020 already addressed the question of whether daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone provides an added benefit in comparison with the appropriate comparator therapy to adults with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (cancer of the bone marrow) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. That assessment showed a hint of a minor added benefit.
CANCER
UPI News

Cancer deaths topped 10 million worldwide in 2019

Cancer remains a major killer, with 10 million deaths reported worldwide in 2019. More than 23 million new cases were documented globally in 2019, according to researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine. By comparison, in 2010 there were 8.29 million cancer deaths worldwide and fewer than 19...
WASHINGTON, DC
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NICE approves lung cancer combination drug therapy for NHS use

People treated with pembrolizumab lived for 17.1 months on average versus 11.6 months for chemotherapy, trial data showed. The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has granted approval for a combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy drugs, carboplatin and paclitaxel, to treat a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to an announcement.
CANCER
WOWK 13 News

Cervical cancer effectively treated with two drugs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The combination of two drugs could be an effective new treatment for women facing recurrent or advanced cervical cancer, the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James has announced. The largest clinical trial to date combined the drugs Balstilimab with Zalifrelimab in women with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. The […]
CANCER
AFP

US cancer death rate dropped by a third since 1991

The risk of dying from cancer in the United States has fallen by nearly a third in three decades, thanks to earlier diagnoses, better treatments and fewer smokers, an analysis said Wednesday. And American Indians and Alaska Natives have the highest liver cancer incidence of any major racial/ethnic group in the United States -- a risk more than double that in white people.
CANCER
WSAW

Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seventy-Five percent of firefighters added to the IAFF Fallen Firefighter Memorial died from cancer associated with the job from 2015 to 2020. According to the CDC, cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters. Local stations are working hard to combat that. One way they do that is through decontamination showers.
WAUSAU, WI
Kentucky New Era

Lung Cancer Survivors Interview | Fighting to Breathe | KET

Renee Shaw interviews three survivors of lung cancer, Lindi, Steve, and Cathy. They talk about their experiences being diagnosed, the treatment they received, and their commitment to serving as advocates in spreading awareness of lung cancer to the public. The interview is part of KET's Fighting to Breathe series which...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Europe Approves Amgen's KRAS-Targeted Lung Cancer Therapy

The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization to Amgen Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Lumykras (sotorasib), a KRASG12C inhibitor, for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval covers adult NSCLC patients with KRAS G12C mutation and who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy. In May...
CANCER
Digital Courier

Incidence of Advanced Lung Cancer Continues to Decline in the U.S.

THURSDAY, Jan. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Continued progress is seen in decreasing the incidence of advanced lung cancer in U.S. adults, according to the Cancer Statistics, 2022 report published online Jan. 12 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. Rebecca L. Siegel, M.P.H., from the American Cancer Society in...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants BTD to Telisotuzumab Vedotin in EGFR Wild-Type Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Telisotuzumab vedotin’s breakthrough therapy designation for EGFR wild-type non–small cell lung cancer was supported by results from the phase 2 LUMINOSITY trial. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to telisotuzumab vedotin (teliso-V) for patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer with high levels of c-Met overexpression who have progressed on a platinum-based therapy, according to a press release from AbbVie.1.
CANCER
