Giuffre's Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal

Queen Elizabeth II has removed all of Prince Andrew’s military titles and royal patronages days after it emerged that her son will face a civil trial in New York after his motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case was thrown out by a judge. A statement from Buckingham Palace, released Thursday evening U.K. time, reads: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.” Prince Andrew will also no longer be called HRH (His Royal Highness), reports the BBC. According to ITV’s royal correspondent Chris Ship, the monarch broke the news to her second son in person on Thursday. It’s been more than two years since Prince Andrew carried out any public duties for the royal family due to the controversy surrounding his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. He officially stepped back in November 2019. More to come.

