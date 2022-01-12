ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Georgia Bulldogs player will be toughest to replace?

By Wendy Adams, Midday Show W Andy Randy
The Georgia Bulldogs ended their 2021-2022 season as National Champions after a 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday.

The players who have hit the three year mark, and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, will now have decisions to make: stay one more season at Georgia or pursue their dreams of playing in the NFL.

Here is the list of Georgia players that are eligible to enter the NFL Draft:

Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
George Pickens, WR, Junior
Nolan Smith, LB, Junior
JT Daniels, QB, Junior
Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
Lewis Cine, S, Junior
Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior
Tykee Smith, DB, Junior
Travon Walker, DL, Junior
Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior
James Cook, RB, Senior
Zamir White, RB, Senior
Quay Walker, LB, Senior
Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
Ameer Speed, DB, Senior
Derrion Kendrick, DB, Senior
Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
Christopher Smith, DB, Senior
William Poole, DB, Senior
Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior
Latavious Brini, DB, Senior
Channing Tindall, LB, Senior
Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior
Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior
Jake Carmada, P, Senior
Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior
Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Which player will be the toughest to replace?

Andy

LB Nakobe Dean: "...just because of how ridiculously talented he is...Nakobe Dean is going to be a Top 10 draft pick coming up. He's the closest thing to Roquan (Smith)."

Randy

DL Jordan Davis: "You lose a force like that in the middle of your defense... I hate saying generational player but that's what he was for this program. I'm not talking about (just) his play on the field, his spirit. That dude had a spirit about him that was unmatched."

