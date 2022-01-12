Which Georgia Bulldogs player will be toughest to replace?

The Georgia Bulldogs ended their 2021-2022 season as National Champions after a 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday.

The players who have hit the three year mark, and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, will now have decisions to make: stay one more season at Georgia or pursue their dreams of playing in the NFL.

Here is the list of Georgia players that are eligible to enter the NFL Draft:

Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore

George Pickens, WR, Junior

Nolan Smith, LB, Junior

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior

Lewis Cine, S, Junior

Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior

Tykee Smith, DB, Junior

Travon Walker, DL, Junior

Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior

John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior

James Cook, RB, Senior

Zamir White, RB, Senior

Quay Walker, LB, Senior

Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior

Ameer Speed, DB, Senior

Derrion Kendrick, DB, Senior

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Christopher Smith, DB, Senior

William Poole, DB, Senior

Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior

Latavious Brini, DB, Senior

Channing Tindall, LB, Senior

Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior

Jake Carmada, P, Senior

Julian Rochester, DL, Senior

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

Which player will be the toughest to replace?

Andy

LB Nakobe Dean: "...just because of how ridiculously talented he is...Nakobe Dean is going to be a Top 10 draft pick coming up. He's the closest thing to Roquan (Smith)."

Randy

DL Jordan Davis: "You lose a force like that in the middle of your defense... I hate saying generational player but that's what he was for this program. I'm not talking about (just) his play on the field, his spirit. That dude had a spirit about him that was unmatched."