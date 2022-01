December's Unsung Hero is someone you probably know or have seen around town. Gary Beckman was nominated for our last Unsung Hero. Gary is the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of West Central Missouri. So right there, I'm sure a lot of local parents know or have seen Gary around. Gary has a lot of involvement not just with the Club, but with other charities that help children. Gary was nominated by his wife, Joceyln Beckman. Here's what she had to say:

SEDALIA, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO