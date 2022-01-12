League’s Best Lightning Handle Sabres With Ease

Buffalo Sabres (10-18-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY. Last Game: 5-2 loss to Boston Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 8. After a wave of COVID has swept through the Sabres lineup over the past few weeks, we’ve had the chance to watch many players make their debut. Now, it’s Jack Quinn’s turn. After posting 26 points in 20 games this season in the AHL with Rochester, Quinn is more than deserving of this opportunity, and has progressed faster than many expected. Not only will Quinn get to make his NHL debut tonight, he is also projected to be on a line with two of the Sabres more skilled offensive players: Dylan Cozens and Vinnie Hinostroza. While it may take Quinn a few shifts to adjust to the big leagues, don’t be surprised if he produces on the score sheet in some way tonight.

