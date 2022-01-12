ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League’s Best Lightning Handle Sabres With Ease

By Ryan Wolfe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuffalo Sabres Goals: Vinnie Hinostroza (7) Tampa Bay Lightning Goals: Ondrej Palat (15), Anthony Cervelli (10), Nikita Kucherov (2, 3, 4), Steven Stamkos (17) Whenever the defending Stanley Cup Champions come into town, fans are on alert. These games always provide somewhat of a measuring stick as to where the Buffalo...

Slumping Sabres Hope to Bounce Back Against Lightning

Buffalo Sabres (10-18-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY. Last Game: 5-2 loss to Boston Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 8. After a wave of COVID has swept through the Sabres lineup over the past few weeks, we’ve had the chance to watch many players make their debut. Now, it’s Jack Quinn’s turn. After posting 26 points in 20 games this season in the AHL with Rochester, Quinn is more than deserving of this opportunity, and has progressed faster than many expected. Not only will Quinn get to make his NHL debut tonight, he is also projected to be on a line with two of the Sabres more skilled offensive players: Dylan Cozens and Vinnie Hinostroza. While it may take Quinn a few shifts to adjust to the big leagues, don’t be surprised if he produces on the score sheet in some way tonight.
Sabres fall 6-1 to Lightning, Luukkonen injured in loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There were a few chances, but the Buffalo Sabres couldn't capitalize as they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 on Tuesday night. The loss extended the team's winless streak to six games with their last win coming back on December 16th. Nikita Kucherov scored...
