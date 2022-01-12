ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson’s new band Envy of None to release self-titled debut album in April

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRush guitarist Alex Lifeson has formed a new band called Envy of None that will release its self-titled debut album on April 8. Envy of None also features bassist Andy Curran of the veteran Canadian group Coney Hatch, guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne. The 11-track collection offers...

