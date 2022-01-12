ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Opinion/Editorial, January 12, 2022

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 1 day ago

The 6th of January 2022 came and went. A recent editorial in the New York Times continued the densely and vapidly stupid (if you consider the future) practice of ‘fair and balanced’ reporting…by interviewing people on both sides of the political spectrum about the event. Why will not the mass media...

genevashorereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

January 6 busts a key myth about Trump supporters (and rioters)

Trumpism is not, and maybe never was, a revolt of the economically anxious or impoverished. A new study of the people charged in the Jan. 6 riot should, hopefully, once and for all end this myth. The detailed look conducted by researchers at the Chicago Project on Security and Threats...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Esquire

Let's Compare What Lindsey Graham Said on January 6 to What He Said One Year Later

On January 7, 2021, one day after the Capitol riot, the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board was unequivocal:. In concise summary, on Wednesday the leader of the executive branch incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch. The express goal was to demand that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence reject electors from enough states to deny Mr. Biden an Electoral College victory...This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election. It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden is right: Trump’s wounded ego was the main reason for Jan. 6

In what may be the most powerful speech of his presidency so far, President Biden delivered a searing (and overdue) indictment on Thursday of his predecessor — never mentioned by name — for inciting a mob attack on the Capitol exactly a year ago. Biden identified the central truth of the insurrection: “The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election … because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our constitution. He can’t accept he lost.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Why have Biden cheerleaders CNN and the New York Times BOTH turned on the president? Liberal outlets suggest Biden should not run again and propose lists of alternative presidential candidates

CNN and the New York Times - two of the mainstream media's cheerleaders for the Biden administration who have pulled punches over scandals - have both suggested the President should bow out of the 2024 running. The New York Times published an opinion piece on Wednesday by columnist Bret Stephens...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maureen Dowd
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
Vox

The hollowness of Biden’s January 6 speech

President Joe Biden’s speech on the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol insurrection was, as a matter of rhetoric, deeply moving. He reminded the country of the brutality of the attack, the absurdity of Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, and the disturbing fact that American democracy remains in grave danger a year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Opinion Editorial#The New York Times#Republican#American
Florida Phoenix

Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. “We are in the battle for the soul […] The post Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
SOCIETY
CNBC

'You can't love your country only when you win': Biden urges Americans to defend the right to vote, condemns Trump election lies on Jan. 6 anniversary

President Joe Biden on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot warned that the threats to democracy witnessed during that invasion did not end when the violence stopped. Biden in a fiery speech condemned the "web of lies" spread by former President Donald Trump, blaming him directly for fomenting the attackers who were attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Mother Jones

This May Be the Worst GOP Fundraising Letter Ever

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. I’m on a lot of Republican and conservative email lists. Call it research. So every day, I receive fundraising solicitations from Republican candidates, right-wing advocacy groups, and, of course, Donald Trump. They are almost always dire: the Democrats—or the libs or the radicals or antifa or Black Lives Matter or the media or Hollywood—are poised to destroy America As We Know It. And they can only be stopped if I make a donation within the next hour or by midnight tonight. Better yet, my contribution will be matched 300 percent, or 500 percent, or 1000 percent, or 1200 percent by….someone else. In many cases, if not most, this is a meaningless ploy or, worse, a false promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland.com

Leaving the rancor behind: editorial

Ring out the false, ring in the true. -- Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1850) Seldom can a New Year be more welcome than the coming one, given the 365 often miserable days that led to it: Americans endured an invasion of their Capitol, defeat in Afghanistan and, most awful of all, an ever-longer list of lives ended by COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy