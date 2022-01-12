ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringbrothers 1969 Dodge Charger "CAPTIV" - Photos From Every Angle

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRingbrothers' latest creation is a '69 Charger that's been rebuilt from...

www.roadandtrack.com

Statesville Record & Landmark

My Classic Car: Kenny Mills' 1968 Dodge Charger

I got it about 20 years ago from a friend. I had a ‘69 Roadrunner. I sold it to get this. Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items). It has about 5,000 miles on the rebuilt engine, which is a 383. It has the original motor. It’s a 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission. Freeman Body Shop did the paint. Chris Webber did some of the body work. I did body work and fabrication.
STATESVILLE, NC
Fox News

The Dodge Challenger was king of the American muscle cars in 2021

The Challenger has become the champion. The Dodge Challenger was the best-selling muscle car in the U.S. in 2021, ending the Ford Mustang's streak that started in 2015. Dodge delivered 54,314 Challengers to customers last year, which was a 3% increase over 2020, while Ford sold 52,414 Mustang coupes and convertibles to record a 14.2% decline and the worst performance in the model's history.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
CARS
Road & Track

Noble M500 Finally Arrives With Twin-Turbo V-6 and Gated Manual

Remember Noble? It's a very small British automaker known for building extreme mid-engine supercars like the wild M12 and monstrously fast M600. Last we heard from the company was all the way back in 2018 when it announced a new car called the M500 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. There's been radio silence for nearly four years, but now it finally seems the car is ready for production.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Shows Off Dual-Mode Exhaust System: Video

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing features a dual-mode exhaust as standard, which opens or closes exhaust flaps based on the drive mode setting: Stealth and Tour, in which the flaps are closed, or Sport and Track, in which the flaps are open. We recently published a video that gives us a closer look at how the car’s exhaust sounds in the different settings with this Summit White 2022 CT4-V Blackwing model as the star. It’s decked out in both carbon fiber packages (Carbon Fiber Package 1 and Carbon Fiber Package 2) along with the optional Satin Graphite wheels and dark quad trapezoidal exhaust tips, all of which compliment the white finish quite nicely.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Battles Dodge Challenger, Hot Rod Lincoln At Drag Strip

The Lincoln MKZ isn’t the first car one would consider a hot rod, but the sedan’s final years saw the brand put a potent powertrain under its hood. Lincoln’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 delivered up to 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque in all-wheel-drive-equipped models, making for a punchy luxury sedan. However, a new YouTube video shows it’s not punchy enough to outperform the BMW M3 in a race.
CARS
Carscoops

The Plymouth Prowler Still Looks Quite Odd But This One Has A 6.1-Liter HEMI V8

There are very few cars that I find uglier than the Plymouth Prowler but this particular example is one that even I would love to drive. Plymouth launched the Prowler in 1997 and over the course of five years, sold a touch over 11,000 examples. It took design inspiration from hot rods of the 1930s and left the factory with a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated Chrysler V6 with 214 hp, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This Prowler, though, has ditched the factory V6 for something much more interesting.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Hellcat Swapped Dodge Dakota Takes Muscle Trucks To A New Level

This insane build combines the awesome lightweight capabilities of a small truck with the big power of a modern muscle car. The Dodge Hellcat is probably the most popular performance trim model within the American domestic performance market for its incredible speed, performance, and power options. Of course, much can be said about the ridiculous Charger, Challenger, and Durango Hellcats. Still, engine swapping is an aspect of the Hellcat community that is quickly gaining traction among enthusiasts. It would appear that the Hellcat V8 and other Dodge V8’s are poised to take the throne that was previously held by the LS platform for being the all-purpose engine of choice for performance builds. This truck perfectly exemplifies that as it boasts a ton of horsepower from a Hellcat V8 in the body of one of America’s favorite small truck platforms.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Yenko Camaro Races 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet

Ford v Chevy is one of the oldest rivalries in the automotive industry and it’s still going strong today. However, instead of watching a C8 Corvette or Camaro ZR1 race a Ford GT MKII or Shelby GT500, we get something more vintage with this drag race. A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko throws down versus a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet. It’s definitely a bit of an odd pairing, but sometimes doing these mismatches can result in some interesting races, particularly when there might be some modifications which fall in line with Factory Stock rules.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Custom Chevrolet Wagon Is Hot-Rodding Done Right

When most people think of a sports car, they think of a two-door coupe, drop-top, or even hot hatchback, but very few people consider wagons to be on the sporty spectrum of the automotive world. Unfortunately for them, they're missing out on a big chunk of fun. Cars like the Audi RS6 Avant prove that wagons can be ballistic sports cars, and when you travel further back in time, more sporty wagons start to appear, but what about going as far back as 1956? Back then, a station wagon was meant for two things only: transporting family and making out in the back. This 1956 Chevrolet Nomad Custom Wagon proves that an old Chevy wagon can do all of that, and more.
BUYING CARS

